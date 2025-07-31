Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Soars 8% as AI and Cloud Gains Propel Record Earnings

Microsoft’s stock rose more than 8% in after-hours trading after the company reported strong fourth-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations. This growth was driven by the success of its cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) divisions. The impressive performance has helped Microsoft approach a $4 trillion market capitalization, showing strong investor confidence in its AI strategy.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, Microsoft made $76.4 billion in revenue, which is an 18% increase from the previous year. This result surpassed analyst expectations of about $73.8 billion. Net income went up 24% to $27.2 billion, resulting in earnings of $3.65 per share, also beating the anticipated $3.37 per share. Much of this success came from the Azure cloud platform, where revenue grew by 39%, achieving over $75 billion in annual revenue for the first time.

After this strong report, Microsoft issued a positive forecast for the next quarter, expecting revenue between $74.7 billion and $75.8 billion, which is higher than the market expected. The company also plans to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, with a record $30 billion budgeted for the next quarter to expand its AI infrastructure.

The market’s positive reaction shows that Microsoft is effectively making money from its significant AI investments, especially through its cloud services. As more businesses adopt AI-powered tools, Microsoft’s strong earnings and hopeful outlook reinforce its leading position in the tech sector and its role in driving market growth.