Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Shares Surge After Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Hit Fresh All-Time Highs

Microsoft’s stock has delivered a striking performance in the week following its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report, reinforcing its leadership in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Released after the bell on July 30, the company’s results easily topped Wall Street’s elevated expectations.

Microsoft reported quarterly revenue of $76.4billion, an 18% increase year-over-year, and earnings per share of $3.65—both handily beating consensus estimates. Net income surged 24% to $27.2billion, underscoring robust growth across Microsoft’s cloud and AI-driven businesses.

The immediate market reaction was emphatic. Microsoft’s shares soared in after-hours trading the day of the report, jumping over 7% and propelling the stock to a new all-time high of $555.45 on July 31. This rally also lifted Microsoft’s market capitalization above the $4trillion threshold, reaffirming the company’s elite status among the world’s largest publicly traded firms.

Investor sentiment was buoyed not only by the headline numbers but also by management’s optimistic commentary on continued demand for cloud services and AI solutions—particularly within the Azure platform, which saw revenue grow 39% year-over-year in the quarter.

Microsoft’s cloud business, now generating $46.7billion in quarterly revenue, was highlighted as a major driver of its sustained outperformance. The Productivity and Business Processes segment, led by strong showings from Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn, posted a 16% revenue uptick.

In summary, since posting its FQ4 2025 earnings, Microsoft shares have rallied sharply, reflecting market confidence in its strategy and execution as the company cements its position at the forefront of AI and cloud innovation.

The robust post-earnings gains highlight Wall Street’s enthusiasm and point to the continued momentum investors expect from Microsoft through the remainder of 2025.