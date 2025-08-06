Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Shares Surge as Azure Revenue Growth Accelerates in Q4 2025

Microsoft delivered a blockbuster fourth quarter for fiscal year 2025, propelling its shares sharply higher as Azure cloud revenue growth dramatically accelerated, surpassing Wall Street expectations.

The tech giant reported total quarterly revenue of $76.4 billion, an 18% year-over-year rise, with earnings per share climbing to $3.65—well ahead of analyst forecasts.

Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, was the central driver behind this robust performance. Azure and other cloud services posted an impressive 39% revenue increase in the latest quarter, a marked acceleration from the 33–35% growth seen in previous periods.

For the full year, Azure’s revenue exceeded $75 billion, up a remarkable 34%, as demand soared across all workload segments. This surge was fueled by mounting enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence and emerging workloads, solidifying Microsoft’s position as a dominant force in cloud infrastructure.

Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud division, which houses Azure, reported $29.9 billion in revenue, a year-over-year increase of 26%. Meanwhile, Microsoft Cloud as a whole reached $46.7 billion for the quarter, a 27% jump compared to last year. CEO Satya Nadella credited this momentum to historic demand for cloud and AI innovation, with Microsoft’s AI business now surpassing an annual revenue run rate of $13 billion.

Investors responded with enthusiasm. Microsoft’s stock soared more than 7% in after-hours trading, closing in on record highs and reflecting confidence in the company’s sustained growth trajectory.

The results reinforce Microsoft’s reputation as a bellwether in technology and cloud, showcasing its ability to leverage AI investments for outsized gains even in a competitive market environment.