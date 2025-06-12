Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year | MSFT Stock Price

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) continues to capture investor attention as it cements its leadership in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and enterprise software. After a robust 2025 so far—up nearly 13% year-to-date and rebounding more than 33% from its April lows—the stock is trading near record highs.

The company’s aggressive investment in AI infrastructure and the surging momentum of its Azure cloud platform remain the primary drivers for bullish sentiment.

Recent quarterly results highlight Microsoft’s operational strength. For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported a 13% year-over-year revenue increase to $70.1 billion, with diluted earnings per share up 18% to $3.46.

Microsoft Cloud revenue soared 20% to $42.4 billion, fueled by a 33% surge in Azure revenue, half of which was attributed to AI services. These results underscore the company’s ability to leverage AI and cloud adoption for sustained growth.

Looking ahead, Wall Street analysts remain overwhelmingly optimistic. The consensus 12-month price target for MSFT is clustered between $495 and $515, representing a 5–10% upside from current levels.

Some forecasts are even more bullish, with select models projecting an average price as high as $569, and high-end estimates reaching $654 by the end of 2025, depending on the pace of AI adoption and overall tech sector sentiment. The majority of analysts rate Microsoft as a “Strong Buy,” citing Azure’s growth, the transformative impact of Microsoft 365 Copilot, and the company’s $80 billion investment in AI infrastructure as key catalysts for future gains.

Risks remain, including elevated capital expenditures, potential supply chain disruptions, and macroeconomic headwinds such as tariffs or regulatory scrutiny. However, Microsoft’s $80 billion cash reserve and diversified revenue streams provide a cushion against volatility.

In summary, Microsoft’s stock is forecasted to trade in the $495–$515 range by mid-2026, with upside potential if AI and cloud growth outpace expectations. The company’s strong balance sheet, relentless innovation, and dominant market position make it one of the most compelling large-cap tech investments for the year ahead.