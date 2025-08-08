Microsoft stock price prediction and forecast 2025–2030: 24/7 Wall St outlines path to mid-$800s by decade’s end

Microsoft shares could climb toward the high-$800s by 2030, according to a new August 2025 analysis from 24/7 Wall St that projects steady AI- and cloud-led expansion through the decade.

The report’s base case calls for a year-end 2025 price near $563.64, underpinned by just-over-8% revenue growth and EPS of $15.67, with Azure’s 20%+ trajectory viewed as the primary catalyst alongside broader Copilot monetization.

The glidepath envisions incremental gains: targets in the upper-$500s to low-$600s for 2026, the high-$600s by 2027, roughly $724 in 2028, about $814 in 2029, and a range of $861–$897 by 2030.

Earnings are modeled to rise from $18.10 in 2026 to roughly $28.70 by 2030, with revenue advancing toward the low-to-mid $400 billion range late in the period.

The outlook emphasizes Microsoft’s diversified engines—Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and Personal Computing—with Intelligent Cloud named the growth “crown jewel.”

Near-term context remains supportive after Microsoft’s late-July beat, which showed revenue of $76.4 billion, up 18% year over year, and EPS of $3.65, driven by cloud and AI demand. One-year sell-side targets cluster in the high-$500s to low-$600s, reflecting a Strong Buy skew and mid-teens upside potential from recent levels.

Key variables in the forecast include Azure growth durability against elevated AI data center capex, the breadth of Copilot and Azure OpenAI monetization, and valuation discipline as margins absorb ongoing infrastructure investment.

The analysis assumes a gradual multiple normalization offset by compounding EPS. Any deviation in cloud growth, capex cadence, or macro conditions could shift the projected trajectory and timing of interim milestones in the $600s and $700s.