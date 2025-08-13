Microsoft’s GitHub CEO to Step Down; No Direct Replacement Planned as Platform Moves Under CoreAI

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke will step down after nearly four years in the role, with Microsoft opting not to directly replace the position as the developer platform is folded more tightly into its CoreAI organization. Dohmke said he plans to leave by the end of 2025 to “become a founder again,” while remaining through the transition period to maintain continuity.

The shift marks a pivotal moment in Microsoft’s stewardship of GitHub, acquired in 2018, as leadership responsibilities are redistributed across senior Microsoft executives rather than a standalone CEO structure.

Under the new setup, GitHub’s business, product, and engineering leadership will report into Microsoft’s CoreAI leadership, reflecting the company’s deeper alignment with AI-driven developer tools and platform strategy.

During Dohmke’s tenure, GitHub scaled to more than 150 million developers and surpassed 1 billion repositories and forks, while rapidly expanding its AI portfolio centered on GitHub Copilot and agentic workflows for software development.

The platform’s AI-related activity has accelerated, with Microsoft positioning GitHub as a core pillar in its broader AI platform ambitions amid intensifying competition from Google and emerging coding assistants such as Cursor.