MicroStrategy (MSTR) Completes Legal Name Change, Keeps Tickers Unchanged

MicroStrategy has officially completed its corporate rebrand, changing its legal name to Strategy Inc effective August 11, 2025, finalizing a process first announced in February 2025. The company will continue trading on Nasdaq under the same symbols: Class A common stock as MSTR and preferred stock tickers including STRK, STRF, STRD, and STRC; CUSIP numbers remain unchanged.

The rebrand aligns with the firm’s February 5, 2025 announcement that it would operate as “Strategy,” unveiling a Bitcoin-themed logo and orange brand identity to reflect its positioning as a Bitcoin treasury company alongside its AI-powered analytics software business.

Financial portals now reflect the updated corporate name while noting continuity of the MSTR listing and history as the former MicroStrategy Incorporated.

According to the company, the name change does not alter corporate structure, and the dual focus remains: accumulating bitcoin financed through equity/debt and operating cash flows, and providing enterprise analytics via Strategy One. The company had previously emphasized that the brand shift was a “natural evolution” underscoring its Bitcoin-centric strategy while maintaining its software operations.