Monday.com (MNDY) Shares plunges despite Q2 beat as cautious outlook rattles growth expectations

Monday.com reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results—revenue rose 27% to $299M and non-GAAP EPS reached $1.09—but the stock tumbled as investors focused on softer guidance and a return to a GAAP operating loss tied to higher R&D spending.

Shares fell roughly 18% premarket and extended losses intraday toward a 25%–30% decline, reflecting sensitivity to any sign of slowing momentum in a premium-valued name.

Management guided Q3 revenue to $311M–$313M, roughly in line but read as conservative, and modestly raised full-year 2025 revenue to $1.224B–$1.229B with projected non-GAAP operating income of $154M–$158M and adjusted free cash flow of $320M–$326M. The outlook implies decelerating growth versus prior years and some margin compression, a combination that overshadowed solid execution and enterprise traction in the quarter.

Under the hood, Monday.com posted durable enterprise metrics, including record large-customer additions and continued expansion within high-ARR cohorts, alongside ongoing AI feature rollouts that management highlighted as key to product differentiation.

However, investors appeared to discount these positives against higher operating costs—particularly R&D—and a guidance cadence that suggested tighter upside near term.