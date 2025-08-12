Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) Share price target cut to $220 at Wolfe Research on tempered outlook | MNDY Stock price

Wolfe Research lowered its price target on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) to $220, citing a more measured outlook following the company’s latest update, while maintaining focus on the balance between strong year-over-year growth and softer sequential trends.

The research note highlights that monday.com essentially reiterated full-year 2025 revenue guidance with only a modest $3.5 million increase despite a $6 million second-quarter beat, suggesting limited incremental upside baked into the outlook.

Management also revised its currency assumptions, now expecting a foreign-exchange contribution of less than 50bps to growth versus a previously anticipated 50–100bps headwind, a shift that supports guidance optics but does not materially change fundamentals, in Wolfe’s view.

Analysts pointed to sequential billings softness—down about 3% quarter over quarter even as revenue rose 27% year over year—as a factor behind the more conservative stance, indicating near-term deceleration in leading indicators relative to reported revenue momentum.

The recalibrated $220 target sits well below many Street estimates but reflects Wolfe’s emphasis on sustainability of growth, conversion of bookings to revenue, and discipline around forward-looking demand signals.

Broader consensus targets on monday.com remain higher across various aggregators, but Wolfe’s move underscores a growing dispersion of views as investors weigh durable expansion against signs of normalization in key KPIs.

With shares recently volatile into and after results, the updated target frames risk-reward around execution on enterprise adoption, pipeline quality, and currency-neutral growth into the back half.