Morgan Stanley Raises NIO (NYSE: NIO) Price Target to $6.50 on Restructuring Optimism

Morgan Stanley increased its price target for NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) to $6.50 from $5.90 while maintaining an Overweight rating, citing the Chinese electric vehicle maker’s ongoing restructuring efforts and cost reduction initiatives that are narrowing projected losses.

Analyst Tim Hsiao raised the target by 10%, with the investment bank’s base-case scenario value rising to $6.60 while bull-case and bear-case scenarios increased to $10.70 and $2.10 respectively. The revised target implies approximately 28% upside potential from NIO’s current trading level around $5.10.

Restructuring Drives Operational Efficiency

Morgan Stanley reduced its 2025 operating expense estimate by 10%, reflecting NIO’s aggressive cost-cutting measures including headcount reductions and operational streamlining. This adjustment has narrowed the bank’s net loss estimates by 8%, 13%, and 9% for 2025-27 respectively.

The restructuring efforts demonstrate management’s focus on achieving profitability as the EV market faces increasing competitive pressure and margin compression. NIO’s ongoing cost optimization is viewed as critical for long-term sustainability in China’s crowded electric vehicle landscape.

Mixed Volume Outlook Reflects Market Reality

Morgan Stanley trimmed its 2025 volume estimate by 9% to 330,000 units, acknowledging weaker-than-expected first-half performance. However, the firm maintained 2026-27 volume projections at 470,000 and 586,000 units respectively, indicating confidence in medium-term recovery.

The analyst expects solid order intake for NIO’s Onvo L90 model to drive meaningful volume recovery in 2026. The six-seat SUV secured 30,000-35,000 pre-orders within four days of its pre-launch event, demonstrating strong consumer interest in NIO’s mass-market sub-brand

Strategic Positioning Challenges

NIO faces intensifying competition from domestic rivals including BYD, Li Auto, and XPeng, while also competing with international brands like Tesla in the premium EV segment. The company’s battery-as-a-service model and expanding charging infrastructure provide differentiation but require continued capital investment.

Recent delivery data showed 21,017 vehicles in July, marking a 16% decrease from June’s 24,925 units, highlighting the volatility in monthly sales performance that characterizes the rapidly evolving Chinese EV market.

Morgan Stanley’s upgraded target reflects cautious optimism that NIO’s restructuring efforts will position the company for improved financial performance as market conditions stabilize and new product launches gain traction in 2026.