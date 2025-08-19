Morgan Stanley: “Time to Power Up” Nvidia (NVDA) Ahead of Aug. 27 Earnings

Morgan Stanley reiterated its bullish stance on Nvidia and lifted its price target to $206, saying it’s “time to power up” the AI chip leader heading into its fiscal Q2 FY26 report on August 27.

Analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight/Buy rating, citing stronger-than-expected demand, improving supply for Blackwell GPUs, and expectations that Nvidia can retain roughly 85% data center share into calendar 2026 despite rising competition

Moore raised revenue forecasts for the July and October quarters, pointing to faster rack assembly and broadening demand beyond hyperscalers to smaller cloud providers, while flagging licensing and China supply issues as near-term watch items.

The bank’s latest target implies low-teens upside from recent levels and builds on an earlier move this month that took the target from $200 to $206 as Blackwell demand outpaced supply

Consensus remains broadly constructive across the Street, with multiple firms highlighting stronger bookings, robust AI infrastructure spend, and potential upside if China sales re-accelerate pending regulatory clarity.