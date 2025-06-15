Mortgage Rates Today, June 15, 2025: 30-Year Fixed Near 6.9%

Mortgage rates edged slightly higher on Sunday, June 15, with the national average 30-year fixed mortgage APR standing at 6.95%, according to Bankrate’s latest survey. The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.89%, up three basis points from last week, reflecting continued volatility in the market.

Other major rate trackers, including Zillow, report the 30-year fixed rate at 6.73% today, with the 15-year fixed at 6.00% and the 20-year fixed at 6.52%. These minor increases are consistent with recent trends, as rates have fluctuated within a narrow band for several months.

Here’s a summary of today’s average mortgage rates:

Loan Type Interest Rate APR 30-Year Fixed 6.89% 6.95% 20-Year Fixed 6.60% 6.69% 15-Year Fixed 6.06% 6.16% 30-Year Fixed (Zillow) 6.73% — 15-Year Fixed (Zillow) 6.00% —

Rates vary by lender and region, and borrowers with strong credit, a sizable down payment, and low debt-to-income ratios may be able to secure more favorable terms.

Market experts expect 30-year fixed rates to remain close to current levels through the summer, with only minor fluctuations anticipated barring any major economic or geopolitical developments.