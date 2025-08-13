MSCI Rises 2% as August Index Review, Solid Q2 Metrics Support Sentiment

MSCI shares rose about 2% to $561.98 as investors reacted to the company’s August 2025 equity index changes and strong second-quarter results. The results showed steady revenue growth and improved profit margins.

On August 7, MSCI announced its quarterly index changes, which included 42 new additions and 56 deletions to the MSCI ACWI Global Standard. Rocket Lab, SoFi Technologies, and Affirm were among the largest new additions to the World Index.

In emerging markets, China CITIC Bank A (HK‑C), Dian Swastatika Sentosa, and Laopu Gold H saw significant additions. These changes will take effect after the market closes on August 26. Notable changes also occurred in India-linked indexes, highlighting the impact on portfolios.

MSCI’s second-quarter revenue increased by 9.1% compared to last year, reaching $772.7 million. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.17, up 14.6%, and slightly better than expected. The operating margin improved to 55%. This growth came from increased recurring subscriptions, which rose by 7.9%, and asset-based fees, which grew by 12.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA went up by 10.3%, with a margin of 61.4%. Despite these positive figures, shares initially dropped as investors noted weaker new recurring subscription sales and concerns about demand for ESG and climate products, even though asset-based fees and client retention stayed strong.

The company’s media team highlighted the August review as an important event, with changes set for implementation on August 26. They provided detailed lists of the updated constituents to clients. Sector reports pointed out many changes in small-cap and all-cap stocks along with the standard index adjustments.

Investors are now looking to see if the average $2.024 trillion in exchange-traded fund assets linked to MSCI benchmarks will lead to more asset-based fees as the rebalance happens at the end of the month.