Nasdaq and S&P Global Opens Lower Amid Tech Stock Rout as Bitcoin Retreats from Highs

U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower opening Wednesday morning as technology stocks extended their selloff from the previous session, while Bitcoin dropped below key support levels in a broad retreat from risk assets.

The Nasdaq Composite opened 0.5% lower, continuing Tuesday’s technology-led decline that saw the index tumble 1.5% in its worst single-day performance in nearly four months. The S&P 500 also opened in negative territory after falling 0.6% Tuesday amid concerns about overheated artificial intelligence valuations.

Technology giants led the decline, with Nvidia Corp. extending its 3.5% Tuesday loss as the chipmaker faced its most significant selloff since April. The artificial intelligence leader’s retreat has raised questions about whether the sector’s meteoric rise has reached unsustainable levels

Cryptocurrency Markets Follow Equity Weakness

Bitcoin fell below $116,000 Wednesday morning, extending a 5% decline over the past week from its all-time high of $124,000. Ethereum also retreated 3.12% in the past 24 hours to trade near $4,300, as digital assets mirrored weakness in high-beta technology stocks.

The broader cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.9 trillion, down from recent peaks as investors rotated away from speculative assets ahead of key Federal Reserve communications.

Fed Minutes Loom as Key Market Catalyst

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes scheduled for release at 2:00 PM ET, seeking insights into policymakers’ thinking on interest rates and inflation trends. The minutes precede Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s closely watched Jackson Hole speech Friday, which could provide direction on the central bank’s policy path.

Interest rate futures currently price in two quarter-point rate cuts this year, with the first reduction expected in September. However, market participants remain cautious that Powell’s remarks could signal a less dovish stance than anticipated.

Global Markets Track U.S. Technology Weakness

European stock futures opened lower following the U.S. technology selloff, with investors particularly concerned about elevated tech valuations and potential government intervention in the semiconductor sector. Asian markets also opened in negative territory as the technology rout spread globally.

The selloff comes after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently suggested the artificial intelligence sector may be experiencing bubble-like conditions, comments that have contributed to increased selling pressure in AI-focused equities.

Sector Rotation Continues

Despite headline index weakness, six sectors within the S&P 500 posted gains Tuesday, including real estate, which surged 1.8% on better-than-expected housing data. This breadth suggests the market correction remains concentrated in technology rather than reflecting broader economic concerns.

Technology and communication services sectors led declines, falling 1.9% and 1.2% respectively as investors moved away from high-multiple growth names toward more defensive positioning.

The combination of profit-taking in momentum technology stocks, cryptocurrency weakness, and anticipation of Federal Reserve guidance has created a risk-off environment that analysts expect could persist through the remainder of the week as markets seek clarity on monetary policy direction and artificial intelligence investment cycles.