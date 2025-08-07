Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results, Raises Revenue Guidance, Shares Surge

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS), a leading AI infrastructure company, announced robust second-quarter 2025 financial results, significantly outperforming expectations and lifting its annualized run-rate revenue (ARR) guidance for the year.

The company’s shares surged 22.09% to $67.26 following the earnings release, reflecting strong investor confidence.

For Q2 2025, Nebius reported revenue of $105.1 million, a remarkable 625% increase year-over-year and a 106% rise sequentially from the previous quarter. This outstanding growth was fueled by escalating demand for AI infrastructure solutions, broader adoption, and expanding client partnerships.

The core business achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA ahead of schedule, underscoring operational strength and efficiency.

Nebius raised its 2025 ARR outlook to between $900 million and $1.1 billion, a significant upward revision reflecting the accelerating momentum in AI compute, software, and services. The company is aggressively scaling its capacity to meet growing market needs and intends to secure more than 1 gigawatt of power by the end of 2026 to support this expansion.

CEO Arkady Volozh highlighted the strong quarterly performance as a validation of Nebius’s strategy to offer vertically integrated AI infrastructure—from large-scale GPU clusters to cloud platforms and developer tools—geared toward AI builders worldwide.

The company’s global footprint spans key R&D hubs and data center deployments across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

With the AI sector rapidly evolving, Nebius’s accelerated growth trajectory and elevated revenue guidance position it as a key player capitalizing on the surging demand for specialized AI infrastructure. The stock’s sharp price increase mirrors market optimism about the company’s future prospects as it scales to meet the expansive opportunity in AI technology deployment.