Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) Shares Surge 7.5% Ahead of Q2 Results, Capping Year of Hypergrowth

Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ: NBIS) rallied 7.52% on Thursday to close at $55.14, marking a fresh multi-month high as investor enthusiasm intensifies ahead of its upcoming earnings release.

The Amsterdam-based AI infrastructure provider has been a standout performer in 2025, with the stock up over 100% year-to-date and roughly 114% higher over the past twelve months.

Thursday’s move was fueled by heavy trading volume, signaling robust institutional and retail engagement as anticipation builds for the company’s second quarter financial results, set to be unveiled before the market opens on August 7.

Analysts expect Nebius to report revenue exceeding $100 million for the quarter—a marked increase from a year ago—on the back of surging demand for its full-stack AI cloud platform and infrastructure services.

Nebius has positioned itself as one of the most dynamic players in the global AI ecosystem, operating advanced GPU clusters, proprietary cloud solutions, and developer tools across North America, Europe, and Israel. Recent milestones include the general availability of NVIDIA’s GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip for European customers and strategic partnerships that expand its global data center footprint.

Analysts remain bullish, with the consensus rating at “strong buy” and a 12-month median price target of $61.50, standing about 15% above current levels. Management has guided for accelerating top-line growth and aims to achieve positive EBITDA in the second half of 2025, a milestone that would underscore Nebius’s transition from hypergrowth to scalable profitability.

Following an ambitious $2 billion capital expenditure program for this year and continued expansion in AI cloud services, investors are watching closely to see if Nebius can sustain its rapid ascent despite mounting competition and broader tech-sector volatility.

With earnings on deck and momentum at its back, Nebius Group NV remains firmly in focus for both growth-oriented and institutional investors at the close of July.