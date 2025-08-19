Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Drops 3.22% as Support Levels Come Under Pressure

August 19, 2025 — Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) closed down 3.22% at $1,204.99, marking a significant decline from its previous close of $1,245.09 as the streaming giant’s stock fell below key technical support levels amid ongoing investor uncertainty following its second-quarter earnings.

The selloff brought Netflix shares to their lowest point since early August, with the stock trading well below its 50-day moving average of $1,229.58.

The decline comes despite Netflix’s strong advertising momentum, with the company announcing it has more than doubled its overall advertising commitments for the upcoming season and sold out all ad slots for its two NFL Christmas Day games.

However, investors remain cautious following the company’s modest beat-and-raise second-quarter report in July, which failed to generate sustained enthusiasm despite beating consensus estimates with adjusted earnings of $7.19 per share.

Netflix reported revenue of $11.07 billion for Q2, representing 16% year-over-year growth driven by membership expansion and higher subscription pricing. The company raised its full-year 2025 revenue forecast to $44.8-$45.2 billion from the previous range of $43.5-$44.5 billion, with expectations to roughly double advertising revenues in 2025.

Despite these positive fundamentals, the stock has struggled to maintain momentum above the $1,341.15 buy point, which represents its all-time high reached on June 30.

Technical analysis shows Netflix forming a flat base pattern with critical support now being tested around the $1,200 level. JPMorgan maintains a neutral stance with a $1,300 price target, citing elevated investor expectations following the company’s upward guidance revision.

The stock’s 52.44 price-to-earnings ratio and $526.46 billion market capitalization reflect the premium valuation investors have assigned to the streaming leader, though recent price action suggests some investors may be taking profits near technical resistance levels.

Looking ahead, Netflix’s content pipeline including the final season of “Stranger Things” and new seasons of popular series like “Bridgerton” could provide catalysts for renewed investor interest, though the stock will need to reclaim key support levels to resume its upward trajectory.