Neuberger Berman Adds 19,700 Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares in Q1, Lifts Stake to 504,612

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its Netflix holdings by 4.1% in the first quarter, purchasing 19,700 shares to bring its position to 504,612 shares worth about $470.6 million, according to a recent 13F-linked update that puts the firm at roughly 0.12% ownership of the streamer.

The filing comes amid active institutional repositioning in Netflix this year, with other investors also adjusting stakes as fundamentals and valuation reset after a strong run.

The position build follows a robust Q2 from Netflix in mid-July, when the company reported EPS of $7.19 on $11.08 billion in revenue, both narrowly above expectations, and raised its 2025 revenue outlook to $44.8–$45.2 billion on the back of member growth, pricing, and advertising momentum, alongside a 34.1% operating margin for the quarter.

Shares have traded near record levels through the summer, supported by double-digit top-line growth and a firmer ad trajectory highlighted in the company’s shareholder letter and earnings commentary.

Insider activity has also been in focus: Chief Legal Officer David A. Hyman disclosed sales of 424 shares on August 5 at an average price of $1,158.67, leaving him with 31,610 shares, with the transaction noticed via SEC filings; other executives reported sales around the same period as stock hovered near highs.

Such sales represent a small fraction of total insider holdings and come as the stock’s liquidity and valuation have drawn heightened attention from both long-only and quant-driven funds.