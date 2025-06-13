NextEra Energy ( NYSE: NEE) Workers Net $45 Million in Gains from Company Stock Sales | NEE Stock Price

In a striking turnaround for employee investments, NextEra Energy workers realized $45 million in gains from selling company stock within their retirement plans during 2024.

This significant profit, disclosed by the utility on June 12, 2025, marks a sharp recovery from the heavy losses endured over the previous two years, shedding light on the volatile nature of concentrated stock investments in corporate retirement portfolios.

As America’s largest renewable energy provider, NextEra Energy stands among a dwindling number of U.S. energy and utility companies that continue to encourage substantial bets on company stock within employee retirement plans.

According to an annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, NextEra shares accounted for $1.8 billion, or roughly one-third, of the total $5.4 billion invested in the company’s retirement savings plan.

This approach, however, has fallen out of favor across much of corporate America, with many firms diversifying retirement portfolios to shield workers from devastating losses tied to a single asset, as research from Vanguard Group indicates.

The 2024 gains were fueled by a robust total return of 21.5% for NextEra Energy’s stock over the year. This stands in stark contrast to the financial setbacks employees faced in prior years, with realized losses from stock sales reaching nearly $162 million in 2023 and $65.5 million in 2022, as per SEC disclosures. The dramatic swing from deep losses to substantial profits underscores both the potential rewards and inherent risks of heavy reliance on company stock in retirement planning .

NextEra Energy, with a market capitalization exceeding $146 billion and operations spanning renewable energy, natural gas, and nuclear power, remains a powerhouse in the utility sector. Yet, its retirement investment strategy raises questions about long-term stability for employees, especially given the broader industry shift toward diversification. The company was not immediately available for comment on the recent gains or its continued emphasis on company stock in retirement plans .

This development highlights a critical debate in corporate finance: balancing employee investment freedom with the need for risk mitigation. For now, NextEra workers are reaping the benefits of a strong 2024, but the shadow of past losses serves as a reminder of the stakes involved in such concentrated financial strategies.