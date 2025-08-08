Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) shares surge after FY25 result and upbeat FY26 start

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) jumped double-digits today, trading around A$21.21 after investors reacted to its FY25 result and a stronger outlook into the new financial year.

The furniture retailer reported group revenue up 5.8% to $495.3 million, with underlying NPAT down 24.4% to $62 million as the company absorbed UK restructuring costs, but margins proved more resilient than feared and the dividend surprised to the upside.

The market response was swift, with the stock crossing A$21 for the first time on record as traders focused on improving second-half metrics and forward indicators.

Operationally, Australia and New Zealand written sales orders rose 2.8% for the year, accelerating to 7.3% growth in the second half, while ANZ gross margin stepped up to 65.6% in 2H25 from 64.4% in 1H25, signaling better trading quality into year-end.

Management declared total FY25 dividends of 60c per share, ahead of some expectations, reinforcing confidence in cash generation despite headline earnings pressure. Commentary around July trading was constructive, with written orders growth in ANZ indicating first-quarter FY26 revenue should exceed the prior corresponding period.

Strategically, the company outlined a long-term store rollout opportunity, targeting up to 86 Nick Scali and 100 Plush locations in the UK over time, and 180–200 stores across ANZ versus 110 at FY25 close, though losses are expected to persist in the UK until refurbishments and sales density improve. Near term, five new ANZ store openings are confirmed, supporting growth visibility into FY26.

Today’s rally reflects a classic “better-than-feared” setup: softer headline profit offset by firmer second-half margins, a stronger dividend outcome, and evidence of demand momentum into the new year, all of which recalibrated sentiment and pushed shares to all-time highs