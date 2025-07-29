Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Shares Dip Despite Earnings Beat as Market Watches for Margin Recovery

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares traded at $78.06, down 1.50% in early trading on July 29, 2025, as market participants assessed the company’s recent performance and broader consumer sentiment.

The stock remains above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reflecting a resilient uptrend after gaining over 25% in the last month and 32% over the past quarter.

Nike recently reported quarterly earnings that largely met analyst expectations. For the latest quarter, the company posted earnings of $0.14 per share, surpassing the $0.13 estimate, with total revenue reaching $11.10 billion—also ahead of forecasts.

Despite this operational beat, Nike has faced margin pressure as net income for the quarter dropped to $211 million from $794 million in the prior period, echoing a challenging retail environment and softer demand in key international markets.

The company’s share price has rallied 6.71% over the last year but remains well off its 52-week high of $90.54, trading closer to mid-range levels seen through 2025. Market capitalization stands at around $115.6 billion.

Technical indicators remain bullish, buoyed by positive momentum from recent results and continued focus on reshaping the brand and boosting direct-to-consumer sales.

Looking ahead, Nike’s management has signaled a renewed focus on operational discipline and portfolio realignment to drive long-term shareholder value. With macroeconomic headwinds and shifting consumer trends still influencing demand, investors continue to watch for updates on revenue trajectory and margin recovery as the year progresses.