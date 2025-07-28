Nike (NYSE: NKE) Shares Jump After JPMorgan Upgrade Signals Strengthening Retail Demand and Margin Recovery

Nike’s shares jumped in pre-market trading on Monday, July 28, 2025, after JPMorgan Chase & Co. changed its rating for the company from “Neutral” to “Overweight.” This change comes as retail demand improves and margin expectations rise.

The stock gained 4.2% in pre-market trading and was up 3.00% to $78.56 at 9:27 am GMT-4, getting closer to the important $80 mark.

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss noted that Nike is expected to see increased sales and margins, thanks to its strong global presence. The firm raised its price target for Nike from $64.00 to $93.00, indicating a possible increase of 21.94% from the stock’s last close.

This positive news for Nike comes during a time of wider market optimism and attention on the company’s efforts to improve. Although Nike reported a revenue drop of 12% to $11.1 billion in its Q4 2025 earnings, which was better than expected, its net income fell 86%.

Still, investors are cautiously hopeful that the worst of the company’s restructuring issues are over. JPMorgan’s upgrade shows confidence in Nike’s ability to overcome these challenges and return to growth, with predictions that operating margins could rise to 10% by fiscal year 2028.