Nikkei 225, S&P/ASX 200, Kospi Trade Mixed as Fed Cut Bets Firm

Asian stocks opened mixed on Thursday as traders reacted to a higher chance of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut next month. They are also looking at Wall Street’s record highs and regional economic data. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by 0.31% after recently closing at a record high. The broader Topix index dropped 0.64%, as traders took profits and reacted to global interest rate expectations.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.39% at the start, while the small-cap Kosdaq remained mostly unchanged, indicating a selective interest in risk amid ongoing support from AI and semiconductor sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 increased by 0.49% before the release of job market data, backed by stable commodity prices and defensive market leaders. Hang Seng futures suggested a stronger start for Hong Kong, with contracts at 25,741 compared to the previous close of 25,613.67, indicating possible continued buying.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both reached new record highs, fueled by growing expectations that the Fed will start to ease interest rates. Market estimates suggest a full 25 basis point cut is likely, with some Fed officials open to larger cuts if the data worsens.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mentioned a potential 50 basis point cut due to recent soft employment data. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that tariffs could affect inflation and the timing of rate cuts.

For Asia, a Fed that eases is generally good for stocks because it tends to weaken the dollar, create easier financial conditions, and increase earnings multiples. However, uncertainty about tariffs and differences between sectors remain concerns.

With these rate expectations driving the market, traders are paying close attention to U.S. economic data, Australian job figures, and signs of demand from China. They want to see how strong the positive market sentiment is among major Japanese stocks, South Korean chipmakers, and cyclical stocks in Hong Kong.