Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Shares Drop 8% as July Deliveries Slow, Profitability Concerns Linger

Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 8% to $4.52 on Tuesday after the Chinese electric vehicle maker reported slower July delivery growth, prompting investor caution over momentum and its path to profitability.

The Shanghai-based company delivered 21,017 vehicles last month, up 2.5% from a year earlier but down from June’s 24,925 units. The figure included 12,675 premium Nio brand vehicles, 5,976 from its family-focused Onvo unit, and 2,366 from its compact Firefly range. Year-to-date deliveries rose 25.2% to 135,167, bringing total cumulative deliveries to 806,731 as of July 31.

The update came alongside the July 31 launch of the three-row Onvo L90 SUV, which management said is seeing strong initial demand.

However, the lower July tally compared with June has tempered expectations, with analysts awaiting evidence that early orders will convert to consistent monthly output amid fierce competition and price pressures in China’s EV sector.