Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Shares Climb as Strategic Battery Price Cuts Target Tesla Competition

Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares advanced in premarket trading Tuesday following the Chinese electric vehicle maker’s announcement of significant price reductions across its long-range lineup, coinciding with Tesla’s launch of a new six-seat Model Y L SUV.

The strategic move cuts the price of Nio’s optional 100-kWh long-range battery pack by 20,000 Chinese yuan ($2,780), reducing costs for every long-range vehicle the company currently sells.

The price adjustment, effective immediately, drops the battery pack cost from 128,000 Chinese yuan to 108,000 Chinese yuan, representing a substantial 15.6% reduction. This impacts Nio’s entire premium lineup, with the ET9 executive sedan now starting at 768,000 Chinese yuan (down 2.54%) and the entry-level ET5 sedan and ET5 Touring experiencing the steepest cuts at 5.62%.

Global Expansion Accelerates Amid Competitive Pressure

Beyond pricing adjustments, Nio is accelerating its international expansion with plans to enter Singapore, Uzbekistan, and Costa Rica between 2025 and 2026 through strategic local partnerships.

The company will partner with Wearnes Automotive in Singapore and Horizont Ciel Azul in Costa Rica, marking its first venture into the Americas. This multi-market approach supports Nio’s multi-brand strategy encompassing Nio, Onvo, and Firefly brands to target broader customer segments.

The price cuts come as Nio faces intense competition in China’s EV market and pressure to achieve profitability after reporting a $930 million net loss in Q1 2025, up 30% year-over-year. However, the company showed operational improvements with vehicle margins increasing to 10.2% from 9.2% the previous year, and revenue growth of 22% despite industry-wide price competition.

Customers with undelivered 100-kWh orders will automatically benefit from the new pricing, while existing owners who took delivery between January 1 and August 18, 2025 will receive “Refresh Gift Vouchers” valued at 20,000 yuan applicable toward future Nio vehicle purchases.

The strategic pricing move positions Nio to compete more aggressively against Tesla and domestic rivals like XPeng, which recently reported 241.6% year-over-year delivery growth in Q2.