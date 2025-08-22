Nio Inc. Surges 16.73% to $6.46 Following Competitive ES8 SUV Launch

Nio shares posted their strongest single-day performance in months on Friday, gaining $0.92 or 16.73% to close at $6.46 as investors cheered the Chinese electric vehicle maker’s latest competitive salvo against Tesla in the premium SUV market.

The rally extended Thursday’s 9.27% advance, bringing the stock’s two-day gain to over 27% following the unveiling of its redesigned ES8 SUV.

The momentum reflects investor optimism around Nio’s aggressive pricing strategy for the new ES8, which starts at 308,800 yuan ($43,000) under the company’s battery-as-a-service subscription model. This positions the three-row SUV among the most competitively priced offerings in China’s premium segment, directly challenging Tesla’s Model Y and other established rivals while reducing upfront costs for consumers through monthly battery rental fees.

Trading Volume Surges on New Product Catalyst

Friday’s rally came on elevated volume as the stock hit a new 2025 peak, with shares reaching as high as $6.60 during the session.

The advance builds on Thursday’s exceptional trading activity, which saw 145.2 million shares change hands—nearly triple Nio’s three-month average—as institutional and retail investors responded to the ES8 launch.

The new ES8 represents a strategic shift for Nio, which has traditionally focused on the luxury segment but faced mounting pressure from competitors offering similar features at lower price points. Available in six- and seven-seat configurations with deliveries beginning in late September, the SUV aims to capture market share in China’s increasingly competitive EV landscape.

Market analysts view the pricing as particularly significant given China’s intensifying EV price war, where manufacturers are slashing costs to maintain volumes. Despite delivering 21,017 vehicles in July—down from 24,925 in June—Nio’s battery-swapping technology and subscription model provide differentiation that could drive sustained demand for the new ES8.

With shares now trading near their highest levels since early 2025, investors will closely monitor Nio’s second-quarter earnings report scheduled for September 2 for additional insights into the company’s execution and market positioning.