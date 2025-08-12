Nio (NYSE: NIO) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

Nio’s near-term setup is anchored by slowing mid-year delivery growth and a cautious Street, with most 12‑month targets clustering around $4.5–$5.0 as investors weigh multi-brand expansion against margin and pricing pressure in China’s EV market.

July deliveries rose 2.5% year over year to 21,017 units, bringing 2025 year‑to‑date to 135,167 and cumulative deliveries to 806,731 as of July31, reflecting mixed momentum into 2H25 despite the Onvo L90 launch.

For 2025, consensus 12‑month price targets average roughly $4.6–$4.8, with bears anchored at $3 and bulls near $8–$9, implying a narrow upside skew absent clear improvements in deliveries, mix, and gross margin.

Forecast dispersion is driven by unit growth visibility, competitive pricing, and execution on Nio’s multi-brand strategy; several analysts remain neutral given limited near-term catalysts and the need for sustained cost control.

Key operational drivers for 2025–2027 include:

sustained monthly deliveries above 25,000–30,000, stabilization of ASPs amid discounting, and evidence that the Onvo L90 ramp converts early orders into consistent output, which could support multiple expansion from current hold‑leaning consensus. Conversely, prolonged price competition and slower ramps would likely cap valuation around current multiples and keep targets confined to mid‑single digits.

Looking out to 2028–2030, upside scenarios depend on scaling across Nio, Onvo, and Firefly with improved manufacturing efficiency and margin recovery, but current public forecasts remain concentrated in 12‑month windows, reflecting limited visibility beyond 2026 in consensus models.

In practice, most investors will benchmark progress quarter by quarter against delivery cadence, margin trajectory, and cash discipline, with the Onvo L90’s execution a near-term bellwether.