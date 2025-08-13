NIO Pre-market Rebound After Near 9% Slide, With Focus on ONVO L90 Ramp and July Deliveries

NIO shares are indicating a modest pre-market rebound after closing down 8.96% at $4.47 on August 13, with early quotes around $4.59 (+2.7%) as broader Chinese tech and EV names firm on improved U.S.–China sentiment.

The backdrop includes steady operational momentum: NIO delivered 72,056 vehicles in Q2 2025 (+25.6% y/y) and 24,925 in June (+17.5% y/y), bringing cumulative deliveries to 785,714 as of June 30, according to the company’s update and market summaries.

July deliveries totaled 21,017 units across NIO (12,675), ONVO (5,976), and FIREFLY (2,366), lifting cumulative deliveries to 806,731 by July 31 as ONVO officially launched the three-row L90 SUV on July 31 with deliveries beginning shortly after.

Traders are watching ONVO L90 ramp dynamics following its launch, as well as August order flow, with some third-party tracking suggesting an early delivery surge that management aims to support via Hefei capacity, though official monthly tallies will remain the key reference point.

Near term, the market will gauge whether NIO’s pre-market strength holds into the session amid sector moves and any incremental headlines tied to deliveries, margins, and cash flow into 2H25.