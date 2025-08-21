NIO Price Target Raised to $6.50 by Morgan Stanley Ahead of Earnings as Stock Tests $5.20 Resistance

Morgan Stanley upgraded NIO’s price target to $6.50 from $5.90 on Wednesday, maintaining an Overweight rating on the Chinese electric vehicle maker ahead of its upcoming Q2 2025 earnings. The stock is currently trading at $5.07, up 2.96% in after-hours trading to $5.22, as it tests key resistance levels around $5.20.

Analyst Tim Hsiao cited NIO’s restructuring efforts and cost reduction initiatives as key drivers behind the upgraded target, with the firm lowering its operating expense estimate for 2025 by 10% due to ongoing headcount reductions. This has narrowed Morgan Stanley’s net loss estimates by 8%, 13%, and 9% for 2025-27, respectively.

NIO’s Q2 2025 earnings expectations show delivery projections of 72,000 to 75,000 vehicles, indicating growth of 25.5% to 30.7% compared to Q2 2024. Revenue forecasts range from RMB19,513 million to RMB20,068 million, representing an 11.8% to 15.0% increase year-over-year. The company is scheduled to report earnings on September 2, 2025.

The stock has shown strong momentum with an 11.43% year-to-date gain and a 31% return over the past year. However, NIO remains in a wide trading range with a 52-week low of $3.02 and high of $7.71. The stock’s current price of $5.07 represents a 34% decline from its 52-week high.

Multiple analysts have recently adjusted targets, with JPMorgan Chase raising its price target from $4.10 to $4.80 while maintaining a neutral rating. The consensus price target among analysts stands at $4.76, with ratings ranging from sell to strong buy. Goldman Sachs upgraded NIO from sell to neutral with a $3.80 target, while Barclays maintained an underweight rating with a $3.00 target.

Morgan Stanley expects the Onvo L90 model to drive recovery in 2026, with solid order intake anticipated to boost meaningful volume recovery. The firm kept its 2026-27 volume estimates largely unchanged at 470,000 and 586,000 units, respectively, despite reducing 2025 volume estimates by 9% to 330,000 units due to weaker first-half performance.