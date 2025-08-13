NIO Share Tumbles 9% on Double-Digit Sales Drop and a Major Investor’s Pullback

NIO shares slumped about 9% after the Chinese EV maker reported a sharp, double-digit decline in monthly sales, rekindling concerns over demand momentum amid China’s intensifying EV price war.

The drop followed a 16% month-on-month slide in July deliveries to 21,017 vehicles, down from 24,925 in June, even as year-over-year growth remained modestly positive, signaling near-term softness as NIO ramps newer models and sub-brands.

Pressure was compounded by indications of a major investor’s reduced exposure, stoking risk-off positioning in a stock already grappling with widening losses and mixed execution this year. Recent coverage has highlighted persistent profitability headwinds despite cost-control initiatives and earlier guidance for record quarterly deliveries, keeping sentiment fragile around the breakeven timeline.

Analyst downgrades across 1H25 and target cuts have further weighed on the multiple as investors seek clearer evidence of durable gross margin stability and operating leverage.

Strategically, NIO is leaning on product refreshes and sub-brands (Onvo, Firefly) to broaden its addressable market while scaling infrastructure such as battery-swap networks, but the near-term cadence depends on successful launches and pricing discipline in a crowded field led by aggressive peers.

Management has previously pointed to improving vehicle margins and potential late-year cash flow inflection, yet the latest delivery contraction underscores execution risk into the upcoming earnings cycle.

For equity markets, the takeaway is straightforward: delivery volatility and investor de-risking are reasserting control over the NIO narrative, with the path to re-rating tied to sustained monthly volume recovery, margin resilience despite promotional pressure, and clearer milestones on cost-downs and brand-scale synergies.