No New Stimulus Checks Expected This Summer, IRS Confirms | IRS stimulus payments

No, taxpayers will not receive new stimulus checks this summer. Despite rumors circulating on social media claiming that millions of Americans will get new payments, the truth is that no such program has been authorized or announced by the IRS or Congress.

The last stimulus payments were tied to the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, and the deadline to file for those funds passed on April 15, 2024. Since then, there has been no legislative approval for additional stimulus checks.

Some of the confusion may come from earlier IRS actions, such as distributing $2.4 billion to taxpayers who had not claimed the 2021 credit. Additionally, a bill called the American Worker Rebate Act, introduced by Senator Josh Hawley, proposes a tax rebate funded by tariff revenues, but it remains stalled in committee and has not advanced through Congress.

The IRS advises the public to be cautious of scams and false claims about stimulus payments, especially those demanding personal or financial information. Official relief payments require congressional authorization before they can be issued.