Norinchukin Bank Increases Invesco QQQ Stake by 26% in First Quarter

Japan’s Norinchukin Bank has significantly expanded its position in the Invesco QQQ ETF, increasing its holdings by 26.0% during the first quarter of 2025 according to its latest 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The agricultural cooperative bank now owns 518,000 shares of the technology-focused exchange-traded fund after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period.

The investment is valued at approximately $242.9 million and represents 4.5% of Norinchukin’s portfolio, making QQQ the bank’s third-largest equity holding. The substantial increase in QQQ shares comes as the Japanese financial institution continues reshaping its investment strategy following massive losses on foreign government bonds during the previous year’s interest rate surge.

Norinchukin’s expansion into U.S. tech equities through QQQ aligns with its stated strategy to diversify away from bond-heavy portfolios that had generated significant unrealized losses.

The bank reported swinging to a $393 million profit in the first quarter of 2025, recovering from previous losses as it reduced exposure to low-return foreign government bonds and reallocated capital to equities, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure investments.

The timing of the QQQ stake increase coincides with the ETF’s strong performance, with shares gaining 1.79% on Friday to trade at $573.38. The Invesco QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, providing exposure to 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange, including major technology leaders that have driven market gains amid artificial intelligence optimism.

As one of Japan’s largest institutional investors with approximately $315 billion in market assets under management, Norinchukin’s portfolio moves are closely watched by market participants. The bank’s increased allocation to U.S. growth equities through QQQ reflects a broader strategic shift toward higher-return investments as it moves beyond its traditional focus on fixed-income securities.