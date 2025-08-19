Northstar Asset Management Trims Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Holdings by Nearly 78% in Q1

Northstar Asset Management Inc. significantly reduced its Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) position during the first quarter of 2025, trimming holdings by 77.9% according to the firm’s latest Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The asset management company sold 3,184 shares during the quarter, leaving it with just 904 Tesla shares valued at approximately $234,000.

The substantial reduction comes amid growing institutional skepticism about Tesla’s premium valuation and near-term growth prospects. Tesla shares have faced headwinds throughout 2025, with the stock trading in a range between a 12-month low of $202.59 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Broader Institutional Activity

Northstar Asset Management’s decision reflects a broader pattern of mixed institutional sentiment toward Tesla. While the firm dramatically reduced its stake, other institutional investors made contrary moves during the same period. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position worth about $331,000, while Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake by 11.8% to 87,929 shares worth $35.5 million.

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its Tesla holdings by 21.2% to 5,317 shares valued at $2.1 million, and Highview Capital Management LLC initiated a new position worth approximately $2.4 million. Overall, 66.20% of Tesla stock remains owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Sentiment Remains Mixed

Wall Street analysts continue to show divided opinions on Tesla’s prospects. The stock currently carries an average rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $303.31. Analyst recommendations span a wide range, with ten sell ratings, fifteen hold ratings, seventeen buy ratings, and one strong buy rating.

Recent analyst activity includes Robert W. Baird maintaining a neutral rating with a $320 price target, while Mizuho reduced its target from $390 to $375 but maintained an outperform rating. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450 price target with a buy rating.

Valuation Concerns Persist

Tesla’s current valuation metrics continue to draw scrutiny from investors. The company trades at a PE ratio of 191.08 and a P/E/G ratio of 11.49, significantly higher than traditional automotive peers. With a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, Tesla remains one of the world’s most valuable companies despite recent earnings challenges.

The stock opened at $330.56 on Friday with a 50-day moving average of $320.41 and a 200-day moving average of $305.24. Tesla reported $0.40 earnings per share in its most recent quarter, missing consensus estimates of $0.43, while revenue of $22.50 billion fell short of the $23.18 billion expected by analysts.

Northstar Asset Management’s significant position reduction underscores ongoing debates about Tesla’s valuation amid slowing growth and intensifying competition in the electric vehicle market.