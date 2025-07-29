Novo Nordisk (CPH: NOVO-B) Shares Dive 20% After CEO Shake-Up and Deep Guidance Cut

Novo Nordisk shares plummeted as much as 26%—trading down 20% by afternoon London time—following a surprise overhaul in company leadership and a sharp reduction in its full-year outlook.

Danish pharmaceutical heavyweight Maziar Mike Doustdar has been named president and CEO, effective August 7, succeeding Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, who was ousted in May amid mounting investor pressure and a slumping share price.

The company stunned the market Tuesday by lowering its full-year 2025 sales growth forecast to 8–14%, slashing it from the previous 13–21% range, while annual operating profit guidance was cut to 10–16% from 16–24%.

The latest revision marks Novo Nordisk’s second guidance cut this year, highlighting the intensifying challenges facing its blockbuster products in the pivotal U.S. market.

Key drivers behind the downgrade include weaker-than-anticipated sales growth for Wegovy, the company’s flagship obesity drug, and Ozempic, its market-leading diabetes treatment. Management singled out persistent competition from compounded GLP-1 products and ongoing hurdles in U.S. market expansion.

The company further acknowledged slower-than-expected international market growth and lingering negative sentiment from a series of disappointing trial results for its next-generation obesity therapy.

After surging in recent years, Novo Nordisk shares have struggled, sliding more than 42% year-to-date—even before today’s selloff. The company has pledged to reverse momentum, with Doustdar promising “a sense of urgency” and a renewed focus on innovation and execution.

Management remains optimistic that regulatory moves to phase out unauthorized copycat drugs could help stabilize U.S. sales in the back half of the year. However, investors appeared unconvinced, responding to the fresh profit warning by aggressively selling the stock as broader competitive pressures and execution risks loom over the company’s outlook.