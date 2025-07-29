Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) Shares Plunge 21% After CEO Shakeup and Sales Guidance Cut

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) shares tumbled 20.57% to $54.81 on Tuesday, wiping nearly $93billion from the pharmaceutical giant’s market value in one of its steepest single-day declines in years.

This dramatic sell-off follows the announcement that Novo Nordisk would cut its full-year 2025 revenue and profit guidance for the second time this year, underscoring mounting growth challenges in its U.S. obesity and diabetes drug franchises.

Danish pharma veteran Maziar Mike Doustdar was named the new CEO and president, effective August 7, replacing Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, who was ousted in May.

The leadership transition arrives as the company contends with intensifying competition from Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and widespread compounded “knockoff” versions of its blockbuster drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, particularly in the United States.

Novo now forecasts sales growth of just 8–14%, down from its prior 13–21% guidance, while operating profit growth is expected to fall to a 10–16% range, below the former outlook of 16–24%.

The muted outlook for the rest of 2025 reflects weaker-than-anticipated demand for Wegovy in the crucial U.S. obesity market, slower Ozempic growth in U.S. diabetes, and delayed expansion for Wegovy internationally. Analysts flagged the forecast revision as a signal that profit estimates may face further downward pressure in the coming quarters.

Despite robust results earlier in the year—an 18% rise in sales and 29% growth in operating profit for the first half—persistent challenges in supply, U.S. regulatory hurdles, and a surge of generics have called into question Novo’s outsized lead in weight-loss medicines.

At the peak of its rally in June 2024, Novo Nordisk was Europe’s most valuable listed company, but today’s plunge starkly illustrates the risks facing even the most successful health sector leaders.

Full second-quarter earnings are scheduled to be released on August 6, with global investors watching closely for signs of stabilization—or further volatility—in this embattled pharma heavyweight.