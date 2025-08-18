Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) Shares Rise on U.S. Approval of Wegovy for Liver Disease

Novo Nordisk shares surged as much as 5-6% in European trading Monday following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval of Wegovy for treating a serious liver condition known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

The approval represents a significant expansion for the Danish drugmaker’s blockbuster weight-loss medication and provides some relief to shareholders who have watched the stock plummet 46-63% over the past year amid intensifying competition.

Wegovy becomes the first GLP-1 therapy approved for MASH, a progressive liver disease affecting approximately 22 million Americans, or about 5% of the adult population. The condition can lead to severe complications including cirrhosis and liver cancer if left untreated, making effective treatments critically important for patient outcomes.

The FDA’s decision was based on results from part one of the Phase 3 ESSENCE trial, which demonstrated significant improvements in liver health. 63% of patients receiving Wegovy achieved resolution of steatohepatitis with no worsening of liver fibrosis, compared to just 34% of those on placebo.

Additionally, 37% of Wegovy-treated patients showed improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening steatohepatitis, versus 22% on placebo.

“Wegovy is now uniquely positioned as the first and only GLP-1 treatment approved for MASH, complementing the already proven weight loss, cardiovascular benefits and extensive body of evidence linked to semaglutide,” said Martin Holst Lange, Novo Nordisk’s Chief Scientific Officer. The treatment will be available immediately in the U.S. and should be used alongside diet and exercise programs.

The approval creates competitive challenges for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, whose Rezdiffra was previously the only FDA-approved MASH treatment. Madrigal shares fell 4% in pre-market trading following the news. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly is expected to launch its own competing therapy after positive mid-stage trial results with tirzepatide.

Novo Nordisk has also filed for regulatory approval in the European Union and Japan, with additional results from the second phase of the ESSENCE trial expected in 2029. The MASH indication represents a crucial diversification opportunity for Novo Nordisk as it faces mounting pressure from competitors in the lucrative obesity treatment market.