Novo Nordisk Shares Rise After FDA Approves Wegovy for Liver Disease

Novo Nordisk shares surged as much as 5% in early European trading following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy for treating a serious liver disease.

The FDA granted accelerated approval on Friday for Wegovy to treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis, making it the first and only GLP-1 treatment approved for this condition.

The approval represents a significant milestone for Novo Nordisk, which has faced mounting challenges over the past year. The Danish pharmaceutical giant has seen its stock price lose more than half its value as competition intensified from rival Eli Lilly and copycat versions of its medicines entered the market.

The company has also struggled with a disappointing experimental combination weight-loss drug trial and was forced to cut guidance twice while replacing its chief executive.

MASH affects approximately 14.9 million Americans—roughly 6% of the adult population—and represents a severe form of fatty liver disease that can progress to cirrhosis, liver cancer, or require liver transplantation. The condition develops when fat buildup in the liver causes inflammation and scarring, often linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol levels.

The FDA’s decision was based on results from the Phase 3 ESSENCE trial, where 63% of participants receiving Wegovy achieved MASH resolution with no worsening of liver scarring, compared to just 34% in the placebo group. Additionally, 37% of Wegovy patients showed improvement in liver scarring versus 22% on placebo.

“Wegovy is now uniquely positioned as the first and only GLP-1 treatment approved for MASH, complementing the already proven weight loss, cardiovascular benefits and extensive body of evidence linked to semaglutide,” said Martin Holst Lange, Novo Nordisk’s Chief Scientific Officer.

The approval provides much-needed momentum for the company as it works to maintain its leadership position in the competitive obesity treatment market while expanding into adjacent therapeutic areas.