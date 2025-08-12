Nuveen LLC Takes 1.83% Stake in Gen Digital(NASDAQ: GEN) as Earnings and Dividend Momentum Build

Nuveen LLC has established a new position in Gen Digital Inc., acquiring 11,287,204 shares valued at approximately $299.6 million in the first quarter, equating to about 1.83% ownership based on the firm’s latest SEC filing.

The move adds a major institutional backer to the cybersecurity firm’s register amid rising analyst support and continued operational execution.

Gen Digital shares have rallied alongside improved fundamentals, with the company reporting quarterly revenue of roughly $1.26 billion and earnings per share of $0.64 on August 7, both ahead of consensus, as net margin and return on equity remained robust.

Following the print, multiple brokers lifted targets, including Wells Fargo, which raised its price objective to $40 with an “overweight” rating, citing durable growth in cyber safety and operating leverage.

Capital returns remain in focus. Gen’s board maintained its regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, with the next payment slated for September 10, 2025, reinforcing a shareholder-friendly policy alongside disciplined balance sheet management. Investor relations materials indicate the company continues to target steady EPS growth, supported by bookings momentum and a diversified consumer security portfolio.

Nuveen’s addition follows a broader pattern of large-scale allocations across its portfolio this quarter and underscores institutional conviction in Gen’s strategy and cash generation profile.

For market participants, the combination of strengthening guidance, rising institutional sponsorship, and consistent dividends positions Gen Digital as a defensive growth name within consumer cyber safety, with catalysts tied to bookings execution and sustained demand for identity and device protection.