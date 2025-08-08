NVDA, AMD and INTC Forecast: Chip Stocks Eye Fresh Momentum as AI Tailwinds Build

Chip leaders Nvidia, AMD and Intel enter the mid-August stretch with price action and news flow pointing to another leg of momentum, supported by AI infrastructure spending, shifting tariff expectations, and a dense catalyst calendar.

A fresh FXEmpire technical read highlights constructive setups across all three, with Intel primed for a modest gap higher and Nvidia and AMD holding bullish structures into subsequent sessions, underscoring dip-buying interest and improving breadth in semiconductors.

Nvidia remains the sector’s bellwether as analysts lift price targets ahead of its August 27 earnings, citing strong Blackwell demand, expanding AI data center budgets at hyperscalers, and a potential “beat-and-raise” setup that could reinvigorate leadership breadth across chips.

Expectations are elevated after a robust year-to-date advance, sharpening focus on gross margin sustainability, Blackwell’s production cadence, and any updates around China channel mix and H20 timing, all of which could dictate near-term multiple support.

AMD’s momentum has been more volatile around its August 5 print, with revenue strength offset by mixed profit metrics and export-license uncertainty tied to China-focused accelerators.

Management’s emphasis on MI350 competitiveness and broad engagement with top model builders keeps the AI acceleration narrative intact, but execution on software and enterprise deployments remains the swing factor for sustaining premium valuation through the second half.

For Intel, constructive premarket signals and an improving narrative around AI PCs and data center roadmaps provide a base-building backdrop, even as the market awaits clearer proof points on Gaudi uptake and Xeon transitions.

A friendlier U.S. tariff posture for onshore production commitments has also bolstered sentiment toward select chipmakers, easing a headline risk that had intermittently pressured multiples this summer.

Tactically, traders are watching whether Nvidia’s guidance can extend sector leadership, whether AMD can translate pipeline wins into margin and cash-flow traction, and whether Intel’s product cadence can convert into sustained relative strength.

With technicals supportive and catalysts dense, the path of least resistance skews higher—provided earnings delivery matches the AI narrative and policy signals stay constructive.