NVDA, SMCI, GOOGL: Bank of America Says AI Stocks Remain Outside Bubble Territory

Artificial intelligence leaders Nvidia (NVDA), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Alphabet (GOOGL) continue to defy bubble warnings, according to a recent note from Bank of America analysts.

fresh all-time highs and substantial rallies across these sector giants, the bank’s strategists maintain that the recent movements lack the warning signs typically seen at the onset of an asset bubble.

Bank of America highlights that, historically, asset bubbles are characterized by a spike in volatility alongside rapid price appreciation. However, recent data show a decline in volatility even as top AI stocks set new records. The Cboe Volatility Index, a key market gauge, has dropped to its lowest levels of the year, marking a stark contrast to previous bubbles, where both price and volatility surged together.

Nvidia shares have soared more than 60% year-to-date, fueled by unprecedented demand for AI chips. Super Micro Computer and Alphabet have also outperformed major benchmarks in 2025, reflecting robust optimism in the technology sector.

Despite the elevated valuations, Bank of America believes the risk environment remains relatively contained. The analysts point out:

No “spot-up, vol-up” pattern: Classic bubble phases feature rising volatility and prices in lockstep, but current AI leaders are rallying with easing volatility.

Classic bubble phases feature rising volatility and prices in lockstep, but current AI leaders are rallying with easing volatility. Measured trading ranges: Investors appear less anxious, with narrower swings indicating a more stable trading environment for tech megacaps.

Investors appear less anxious, with narrower swings indicating a more stable trading environment for tech megacaps. Bubble development can take years: The bank cautions that asset bubbles can unfold over prolonged periods, and investors should stay alert to evolving signals.

While recognizing pockets of froth in smaller, speculative tech names and parts of the market linked to digital assets, Bank of America finds little evidence that the core AI leaders are experiencing bubble-like exuberance.

The analysts conclude that the technology sector’s top-tier stocks could still be in the early innings of a long-term growth story, rather than approaching a disorderly unwinding.

For market participants, the focus remains on volatility trends and sustained fundamentals as they navigate the transformative potential of AI without the fears of an immediate bubble burst.