Nvidia and AMD Shares Tumble as Trump Signals Imminent Chip Tariffs

Shares of semiconductor giants Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices fell sharply on Friday after President Trump announced that new tariffs on chips could be imposed in as little as two weeks.

The unexpected statement sent a chill through the tech sector, with Nvidia’s stock dropping over 1.3% and AMD shares sliding more than 2% on the news.

The tariff threat introduces a significant new layer of uncertainty for the chip industry, which has been navigating complex global supply chains and geopolitical tensions. Investors are now weighing the potential for increased costs and retaliatory measures, which could disrupt the delicate balance of the semiconductor market and impact profitability.

The announcement casts a particular shadow over the chipmakers’ access to the critical Chinese market. Both Nvidia and AMD have significant revenue exposure to China, and new tariffs could severely hamper their growth prospects in the region, creating a major headwind for two of the market’s top-performing stocks.

While the tariff news creates immediate concern, the long-term outlook for both companies remains supported by powerful secular trends.

The relentless demand for artificial intelligence capabilities and the continued expansion of data centers are expected to be strong drivers of growth, though investors are now forced to price in a new level of geopolitical risk.