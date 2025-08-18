Nvidia and AMD Stocks Face Fresh Risk as Democrats Oppose Trump’s China Chip Deal

Nvidia and AMD, two of the world’s largest chip makers, face new turbulence in the stock market after top Senate Democrats urged President Trump to rethink his recent deal permitting advanced AI chip sales to China.

Under this “unprecedented” agreement, both companies would pay 15% of Chinese revenues to the U.S. government in exchange for export licenses. The arrangement immediately sparked fierce political, national security, and financial debate.

Political Opposition Centers on Security and Law

Senators led by Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren stated the deal undermines core national security interests, potentially boosting China’s AI and military capabilities by enabling purchases of Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308 chips. The lawmakers also questioned whether the deal is constitutional, warning it could set a dangerous “pay-for-play” precedent for export controls and U.S. tech leadership.

The open letter from Senate Democrats emphasized America’s need to maintain its edge in critical technologies, asserting, “Selling advanced AI chips to China in exchange for fees runs counter to our national security interests.” They demanded the administration reverse course, and asked for a detailed response by August 22.

Stock Market Volatility Follows the Political Drama

Nvidia and AMD stocks, which had benefited from the potential reopening of the massive Chinese market, now face uncertainty. Investors worry that political backlash, new legal questions, and possible restrictions could jeopardize the companies’ future revenue from China.

Financial analysts describe the situation as a “fresh risk,” with unpredictable outcomes for shareholder value and sector leadership

Despite Trump’s permission, reports indicate China has advised its tech firms not to depend on U.S. semiconductor suppliers, instead urging purchases from local companies such as Huawei.

As a result, even if the deal proceeds, Nvidia and AMD may see muted demand in China, compounding the risk for both companies.