NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Surges Above $177 as Analyst Price Targets Rise on AI Optimism

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) is currently trading at $177.19, up 2% today as of August 4, 2025. Analyst targets for NVIDIA in 2025 remain notably bullish, reflecting high confidence in the company’s dominance in AI chips and data center growth.

Morgan Stanley recently raised its 12-month price target to $200 from $170, citing robust demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPUs and expanding AI infrastructure. Most analysts’ 2025 forecasts cluster between $180 and $235, while more optimistic projections see prices reaching $250 by year-end if AI adoption continues at pace.

Recent stock price predictions from multiple sources suggest a consensus average target around $213–$220, with some models projecting peak values between $239 and $258 within 2025.

On the lower end, bearish models point to downside support near $150 as a scenario if growth or margins falter. Bulls highlight the company’s ongoing data center and AI leadership, with further expansion in autonomous vehicles and edge computing providing substantial additional upside.

NVIDIA’s share price trajectory for the remainder of 2025 hinges on sustained demand in AI, product innovation, and successful execution of its strategic initiatives.

While volatility is anticipated, institutional sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive on NVDA’s long-term narrative.