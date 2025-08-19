NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Maintains Overweight Rating as Rubin Chip Development Stays on Schedule

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) received renewed analyst confidence on August 15, as Morgan Stanley reiterated its “Overweight” rating on the AI chipmaker, citing the on-track development of the company’s next-generation Rubin chip architecture.

The endorsement comes as investors had expressed concerns over potential delays in NVIDIA’s ambitious product roadmap.

Morgan Stanley analysts emphasized that the Rubin chip development remains on schedule, with key milestones clearly defined for the coming quarters. According to the firm, chip design and system architecture should be finalized by March 2025, followed by mass production beginning in the second quarter of 2026. Server rack deployment is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2026, maintaining NVIDIA’s aggressive timeline for next-generation AI infrastructure.

The confirmation addresses investor anxiety about potential setbacks that could impact NVIDIA’s competitive positioning in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence market. “So it appears there will be no delay to the Rubin schedule, despite some investor concerns,” Morgan Stanley noted in its research update.

Wall Street Maintains Bullish Stance

Analyst sentiment across Wall Street remains overwhelmingly positive on NVIDIA, with a consensus “Buy” rating from covering firms. The average price target of $192 suggests a 6.4% upside from current levels, while the most optimistic Street-high target of $250 implies potential gains of 38%.

The sustained bullish outlook reflects NVIDIA’s dominant position in AI-driven solutions, spanning data centers, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and cloud services. The company’s comprehensive platform approach has enabled it to capture significant market share as enterprises accelerate AI adoption across industries.

NVIDIA’s stock performance has been closely watched by investors seeking exposure to the artificial intelligence boom. The company’s ability to maintain its development timeline for the Rubin architecture is viewed as critical for sustaining its technological leadership and market dominance in high-performance computing chips.

The Rubin chip represents NVIDIA’s next major step in advancing AI capabilities, building on the success of current-generation architectures that have powered the recent surge in generative AI applications and large language models.

Successful execution of the Rubin roadmap would position NVIDIA to capture continued growth in AI infrastructure spending as the technology becomes more pervasive across business sectors.