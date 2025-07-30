Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Analyst Targets and Scenarios

Nvidia shares have had an impressive year, growing over 60% in the past 90 days and trading near record highs above $179 by late July 2025.

This rise is fueled by high demand for AI technology, strong performance in the semiconductor industry, and successful sales from the Blackwell AI chip platform. However, the stock’s future performance is expected to be affected by a mix of opportunities and risks, with analysts divided on its direction.

Many analysts predict Nvidia’s stock price in 2025 will be between $180 and $185 per share, suggesting a 3–6% rise from current prices. TipRanks’ consensus estimate is $184.91, with a high target of $250, assuming increased AI chip adoption and better U.S.–China trade conditions.

The low scenario is $120, which could happen if export controls and competition hurt the company. TradingView’s analyst survey shows a similar range: an average target of $183.12, with a bullish estimate up to $250 and a bearish scenario as low as $1001234.

More aggressive forecasts suggest even higher prices. Some independent sources like CoinPriceForecast and LongForecast project end-of-2025 prices between $205 and $338 in very optimistic cases, especially if Nvidia fully benefits from AI growth, regains market share in China, and outperforms its competitors in data center and automotive chips.

However, caution is necessary. Export controls could cut annual revenue by $8–9 billion, and strong competition from companies like AMD, Huawei, and DeepSeek exists. Some analysts, like those at 24/7 Wall St., suggest a conservative target of $147.70 by year-end, indicating a potential decline from current prices.

The general expectation for 2025 is that Nvidia will likely experience high volatility, reacting sharply to earnings reports, regulatory updates, and shifts in AI market sentiment.

For investors, key factors to monitor include earnings surprises, developments in the Blackwell and automotive divisions, export regulations with China, and overall spending in the AI sector. Despite differing predictions, Nvidia is at the center of the AI revolution, making its stock one of the most closely followed in the market this year.