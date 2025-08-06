Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to Resume Some China Sales but Faces Market Share Erosion

Nvidia is set to restart some sales of its H20 AI chips in China after the U.S. government eased certain export restrictions that had previously halted shipments to the world’s second-largest economy.

The shift marks a welcome reprieve for Nvidia, which had warned of multibillion-dollar revenue shortfalls due to the earlier ban. Yet, the relief comes with a warning: analysts project Nvidia’s dominance in the Chinese AI chip market will erode sharply, even as shipments resume.

Industry estimates place Nvidia’s projected share of China’s AI chip market at 54% in 2025—down from 66% last year.

Chinese chipmakers such as Huawei, Cambricon, and Hygon have capitalized on the U.S. restrictions to gain significant ground, supported by Beijing’s aggressive efforts to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign technology.

Regulatory and political pressures continue to weigh on Nvidia’s outlook in China. Beijing’s cybersecurity authorities have recently summoned Nvidia over perceived national security concerns, including the risk of backdoors in H20 chips—allegations the company adamantly denies.

The heightened scrutiny, coupled with potential fresh U.S. rules mandating additional security features in AI chips, is likely to slow adoption further within the Chinese market.

Despite Chinese AI developers’ interest in regaining access to Nvidia’s proven hardware capabilities, Beijing is signaling no intention of easing its push for chip self-sufficiency.

The combination of ongoing geopolitical tension and fast-improving local competitors means that Nvidia, even as it restarts shipments, must navigate a significantly tougher market—balancing shareholder hopes for revived China revenues against the reality of shrinking market share and intensifying competition.