Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Poised to Break $200 After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations | NVDA Stock Price

Nvidia shares are gaining momentum ahead of what analysts expect could be a pivotal catalyst driving the stock toward the $200 threshold following the company’s second-quarter earnings report. Wall Street anticipates strong results from the AI chip giant, with consensus estimates calling for earnings per share of $0.94, representing a 45% increase from the previous year.

The semiconductor powerhouse has already demonstrated remarkable resilience, surging 83% from its 52-week low in April and climbing approximately 101% over the past four months. This impressive rally reflects growing investor confidence in Nvidia’s dominant position within the artificial intelligence ecosystem, where demand for advanced chips continues to outpace supply across multiple sectors.

Recent developments suggest Nvidia may exceed analyst expectations when it reports results on August 27. The company previously guided for $45 billion in second-quarter revenue, representing a 50% year-over-year increase, though management noted this forecast includes an estimated $8 billion impact from export control restrictions on H20 chips to China.

Despite these regulatory headwinds, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s ability to deliver strong performance driven by robust data center demand.

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintains a bullish $180 price target for Nvidia and expects the stock to surge following the earnings announcement. The analyst notes that while guidance might come in slightly below expectations due to China-related uncertainties, this conservative approach reflects management’s cautious outlook rather than underlying business weakness.

Market sentiment remains largely positive, with approximately 73.7% of investors expecting Nvidia to beat estimates. The upcoming earnings call will provide crucial insights into the Blackwell platform rollout timeline and enterprise AI demand trends, factors that could significantly influence the stock’s trajectory toward the $200 level that many analysts view as achievable in the current market environment.