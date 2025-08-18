Nvidia (NVDA) $4.3 Billion Portfolio: CoreWeave (CRWV) and Arm Holdings (ARM) Dominate Treasury Strategy

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), renowned for its leadership in artificial intelligence and semiconductor innovation, has taken a highly focused approach to its corporate investment portfolio.

As of the June-ending quarter, Nvidia’s treasury stock holdings reached $4.3 billion, but were concentrated in just six publicly traded companies. Significantly, two holdings alone accounted for 95% of the portfolio’s value, underlining a bold, conviction-driven investment strategy.

A striking 91% of Nvidia’s invested assets—approximately $3.9 billion—were allocated to CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), a cloud infrastructure specialist that leverages Nvidia’s own high-performance GPUs in its data centers. This deep partnership reflects both Nvidia’s commitment to fueling the AI ecosystem and the strategic alignment between the two companies.

Nvidia’s heavy stake in CoreWeave signals strong confidence in the growth of cloud-based accelerated computing and may strengthen the company’s market influence as global demand for AI services continues to escalate.

The next largest position was Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM), comprising about 4% of Nvidia’s portfolio. Arm, globally recognized for its chip design architectures, serves a vital role in the broader semiconductor supply chain. Nvidia’s investment in Arm follows its recent, unsuccessful attempt at acquiring the company, signifying continued interest in leveraging Arm’s innovation and reach.

The remaining 5% of Nvidia’s invested assets is spread across four additional, undisclosed publicly traded companies.

This high-concentration portfolio underscores Nvidia’s willingness to make targeted bets with its corporate treasury, focusing on key players in next-generation computing infrastructure. For market participants, Nvidia’s strategy points to a continued focus on AI, cloud computing, and critical enabling technologies as central pillars of future growth.