Nvidia (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO) Lead as Citi Calls ‘Buy the Dip’ in Semiconductors on AI Demand and Analog Recovery

Citigroup maintains a bullish outlook on semiconductor stocks, recommending investors buy on dips as AI-driven revenue growth from industry leaders Nvidia (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO) positions the sector for further gains despite mixed earnings reactions. Analyst Christopher Danely highlighted Microchip Technology (MCHP) as the firm’s top pick amid signs of analog demand recovery.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index initially fell 5% during earnings season as consensus estimates declined, but subsequently recovered on strength from AI-focused companies and improving analog demand patterns. Danely expects continued upside for the SOX index, driven by robust AI infrastructure spending from hyperscalers and early signs of analog semiconductor stabilization.

AI Leaders Drive Sector Optimism

Citi maintains Buy ratings on several semiconductor giants including Texas Instruments (TXN), Broadcom, Micron (MU), Analog Devices (ADI), and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). The firm points to rising capital expenditures from major tech companies including Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL) as key tailwinds for AI-related chip demand.

Nvidia and Broadcom are positioned to benefit most from this spending surge, with both companies maintaining dominant positions in AI acceleration and data center infrastructure. The analyst noted that while consensus estimates fell partly due to Intel’s challenges, the broader AI semiconductor theme remains intact with strong fundamental support.

Analog Recovery Gains Momentum

Danely highlighted encouraging signs in the analog semiconductor market, with companies guiding for healthier third-quarter sales showing a 6% quarter-over-quarter uptick consistent with seasonal improvement patterns. This recovery in analog demand, combined with sustained AI infrastructure investment, creates a dual catalyst structure for the semiconductor sector.

The Citi analysis suggests that investors should view any sector weakness as tactical buying opportunities, particularly in names with direct AI exposure and companies positioned to benefit from the early-stage analog recovery. This positioning reflects growing confidence that semiconductor fundamentals can support further stock price appreciation despite recent estimate revisions.