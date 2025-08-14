Nvidia (NVDA) Price Target Raised to $205 at Mizuho on AI Server Strength

Mizuho raised its Nvidia price target to $205 from $192 while reiterating an Outperform rating, citing strong AI server demand signals from Taiwan ODMs and continued hyperscaler deployment momentum, implying roughly 13% upside from recent levels.

Mizuho’s note highlights quarter-over-quarter revenue surges at key suppliers—Wistron up 59%, with Wiwynn and Foxconn up 23%—as supportive read-throughs for Nvidia’s July quarter and upcoming GB200/GB300 ramps into the October and January quarters.

MarketBeat also reflects the update, noting the $205 target and maintaining a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average 12-month target around $186, alongside extensive buy/strong buy ratings across the analyst community.

Additional coverage reiterates that hyperscaler and AI infrastructure build-outs remain durable demand drivers, with potential China license developments adding medium-term GPU volume upside in 2026.

Several outlets echoed the target hike and rationale: Investing.com and TipRanks flagged the 13% implied upside and near-term catalysts tied to data center deployments, while StreetInsider confirmed the move by Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh.

A roundup from MoneyCheck added that Foxconn’s mix shift toward AI servers and projected triple-digit growth this quarter further underpins the AI supply chain tailwind supporting Nvidia’s outlook.